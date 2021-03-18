Champion Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oil Supports OOIDA Members

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association provides representation, information, education, benefits and savings to small-business and professional truck drivers. The OOIDA has been fighting to defend the rights of small business truckers since 1973.



No other organization works harder to aggressively represent your views on regulatory and legislative issues to lawmakers in Washington, DC. OOIDA has more than 150,000 members who are working together in the trucking industry. https://www.ooida.com/



In recognition of OOIDA members, Champion is offering a free Champion hat, t-shirt, limited edition oil rag, and decals to OOIDA members who send a copy of their 2021 OOIDA membership card and a 2021 receipt for 5 gallons or more of Champion's Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oil to marketing@championbrands.com .



"API CK-4 Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are formulated with workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic fluids," stated Karl Dedolph of Champion Oil.



"In addition, Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, with the muscle to combat oil shear and maximize sustained cylinder compression. They also inhibit oxidation, corrosive acids, sludge and varnish build-up."



"These robust performance oils keep diesel engines going longer by reducing soot induced engine wear, controlling abrasive soot contamination and preventing high temperature corrosion, even while allowing for improved fuel economy and lower total cost of ownership. They are proven to increase engine horsepower and torque," added Dedolph. https://www.championbrands.com/diesel-engine-oils/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oil contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to www.championbrands.com