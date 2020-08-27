Champion Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils Now Available at Keystone Automotive

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Champion 15w-40 Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are a unique, purpose built synthetic diesel engine oil that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. Champion's 15w-40 Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oil - Part number #4358, is has an API approved CK-4 specification. https://www.championbrands.com/champion-blue-flame-15w-40/



Champion's 15w-40 "Classic" Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oil - Part number #4359, deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque. This diesel engine oil for pre-2007 vehicles is popular in the diesel performance market for street use, tractor pulls, or drag racing. https://www.championbrands.com/blue-flame-classic-blend-15w-40-pre-2007-diesel-engine-oil/



Keystone is the leading distributor and marketer of specialty automotive equipment and accessories in North America, serving the diverse interests and needs of auto enthusiasts and their installers across the US and Canada. During Keystone's 45+ year history, they have grown from a single auto parts store to become a critical link between a highly fragmented group of suppliers and an even more fragmented base of customers.



The company operates 7 distribution centers and 47 cross-docks in the United States and Canada. Their distribution network utilizes over 350 trucks/trailers to provide next-day or two-day delivery to customers in 48 states and 9 provinces in Canada. They also export to more than 70 countries. http://www.keystoneautomotive.com/



"It has always been extremely important for Champion to identify businesses that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of National Sales for Champion. "Keystone clearly fits the stringent criteria we have identified to distribute our products."



