Champion Blue Flame Diesel Motor Oil Announces Sponsorship of the Mid Missouri Truck and Tractor Pulling Association

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- The MMTTPA was started in 2001 as a non-profit Truck and Tractor Pulling Association to help organizations, benefits, fairs and communities to raise monies to help fund the maintaining of ball fields and community parks. MMTTPA events draw 60,000 spectators annually. 2013 Schedule as follows:



May 5th – Play Day at the Dodge Arena (Sedalia)

May 12 - Camp Wonderland

May 19 – Tipton

June 2 – Dream Factory (Sedalia)

June 15th – Eugene (FFA) At Russellville

June 16th - Auxvasse

June 22 – Paris (Fair) 7:30 Start Time

July 6th – Linn (Fair)

July 7th – Vandalia (Fair) (DH&DS)

July 13th – Cuba (Fair)

July 21st – Hillsboro

July 24 - Boone County (Columbia)

July 26 - Eldon

July 27th – Owensville

July 28th – Versailles

July 31st - Jefferson City Fair

Aug. 3rd - Ozark Empire Fair

Aug. 4th - Ozark Empire Fair

August 6th– California

August 11th – Westphalia

August 12th – Missouri State Fair

August 13th – Missouri State Fair

August 17th - Tuscumbia (FFA)

August 18th - St. Anthony

September 2nd - Windsor

September 4th – Cole Camp



Champion Blue Flame® Motor Oil is a purpose-built diesel motor oil specifically designed to meet the demands of diesel competition builders, racers, pullers, and enthusiasts. It is a unique synthetic 15W-40 diesel engine oil that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. http://www.championsusechampion.com/cuc-prod-diesel.htm



Development by Champion included attention to the concentration and synergistic behavior of anti-wear and detergent additives in an effort to obtain more robust protection at high temperature and heavy load. Champion Blue Flame® Motor Oil also utilizes TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) polymer chemistry, borrowed from CHAMPION RACING OIL technology, and a dynamic backbone of enhanced shear stability and viscosity control.



In addition, Champion “Classic” Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine compression, horsepower and torque. Champion Blue Flame® 15W-40 is purpose built for extreme protection and performance. Available in quarts, gallons, 2.5 gallon containers, 55 gallon drums and 275 gallon totes.



About Champion Brands, LLC.

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Blue Flame® Diesel Engine Oil contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com.