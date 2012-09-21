Champion Blue Flame Diesel Motor Oil Now Available at MKM Customs

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Champion Brands Blue Flame® Motor Oils are formulated with workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. In addition, Champion Brands Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque.



Champion Brands Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oils are purpose built for extreme protection and performance.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oil contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com.