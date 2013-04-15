Champion Blue Flame Performance Diesel Motor Oil to Attend Thunder in Muncie

Champion Blue Flame® Motor Oil, a major product sponsor of Diesel Motorsports and the National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM), announced this week that as a corporate sponsor it will attend the “Thunder in Muncie” Drag Racing and Sled Pulling Event this June in Muncie, IN.
Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Diesel Motorsports, formerly the National Association of Diesel Motorsports, was established in 2007 and is the only sanctioning body for diesels that promotes all diesel motorsports associations, clubs and events. Diesel Motorsports holds a number of diesel events around the country while also building a membership that offers benefits for business members as well as fans with diesel drag racing, sled pulling, and Dyno competitions. Diesel Motorsports events are all about diesels including a large Vendor Alley at each event with many National manufacturers represented. http://www.dieselmotorsports.us
2013 National Event Schedule Follows:
2013-06-21
Thunder in Muncie
Drag Racing/Sled Pulling
Muncie/Gaston
Muncie, IN
2013-07-20
East Coast Nationals
Diesel Drags, pull, dyno, vendor
Numidia Dragway
Numidia, PA
2013-08-16
Rocky Mountain Diesel Shootout!
Diesel Drags, dyno, vendor
Rocky Mountain Raceway
Salt Lake City, UT
2013-09-21
Buckeye Diesel Blast
Diesel Drag Racing
1300 State Rt 18
Norwalk, OH
2013-10-18
Texas Diesel Fall Nationals
Diesel Drags, pull, dyno, vendor
North Star Dragway
Denton, TX
Champion Brands Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oils are formulated with workhorse performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids.
In addition, Champion Brands Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque.
About Champion Brands, LLC
Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about the Champion Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oil contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com.