Champion Blue Flame Performance Diesel Motor Oil to Attend Thunder in Muncie

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Diesel Motorsports, formerly the National Association of Diesel Motorsports, was established in 2007 and is the only sanctioning body for diesels that promotes all diesel motorsports associations, clubs and events. Diesel Motorsports holds a number of diesel events around the country while also building a membership that offers benefits for business members as well as fans with diesel drag racing, sled pulling, and Dyno competitions. Diesel Motorsports events are all about diesels including a large Vendor Alley at each event with many National manufacturers represented. http://www.dieselmotorsports.us



2013 National Event Schedule Follows:



2013-06-21

Thunder in Muncie

Drag Racing/Sled Pulling

Muncie/Gaston

Muncie, IN



2013-07-20

East Coast Nationals

Diesel Drags, pull, dyno, vendor

Numidia Dragway

Numidia, PA



2013-08-16

Rocky Mountain Diesel Shootout!

Diesel Drags, dyno, vendor

Rocky Mountain Raceway

Salt Lake City, UT



2013-09-21

Buckeye Diesel Blast

Diesel Drag Racing

1300 State Rt 18

Norwalk, OH



2013-10-18

Texas Diesel Fall Nationals

Diesel Drags, pull, dyno, vendor

North Star Dragway

Denton, TX



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In addition, Champion Brands Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about the Champion Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oil contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com.