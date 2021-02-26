Champion Brands #4000 Premium Fluid Designed for Tractors and Earthmoving Equipment

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- Tractor Fluid has unique properties and applications. Hydraulic Oil is different and is used as a lubricant to transfer power. Tractor Fluid is a lubricant designed as a transmission fluid that can lubricate the moving parts within the transmission.



Tractor fluids will improve the productivity of the farm tractors by protecting the tractor parts. These fluids are used with tractor transmissions, tractor hydraulic systems, Power-Take-Offs (PTOs) that convert the mechanical power of the engine to other equipment, hydraulic bearings, final drives that transfer power from the drive shaft to wheels, wet brake used in tractors and earth-moving equipment, etc.



Tractor fluids provide efficient braking, seal compatibility, oxidation stability, thermal resistance, protection against dust and corrosion, and anti-foam characteristics. Also, smoother operation and a long-life span of tractors can be achieved using these fluids.



The organic nitrogen present in most of the hydraulic oil will damage the seals and results in leakage. This issue can be eliminated by using automatic transmission fluids (ATF). ATFs are compatible with most of the components and materials and will reduce oxidation and corrosion.



Tractor fluids are types of an ATF designed for performing multiple tasks on farm tractors and off-road machines. Friction performance, anti-wear protection, hydraulic pump protection, water tolerance, seal protection, shear stability and low-temperature performance are the features of these fluids.



The friction performance for clutches and wet brakes will reduce the noise. Tractor fluids will also provide wear and friction control. Plus, they offer powerful dispersion and detergency. Tractor fluids are created by adding viscosity index improvers, pour point depressants and other additives.



CHAMPION 4000® PREMIUM TRACTOR HYDRAULIC FLUID offers friction control, wear protection, thermal stability, shear stability, rust and corrosion protection, and deep cold pumpability all optimally balanced to provide extended clutch life, maximum draw-bar loading in a wide range of ambient temperatures. Champion #4000 meets or exceeds 100's of applications including: JOHN DEERE -J20C/ CNH -MAT 3525/ AGCO -M1135/ VOLVO -WB-101/ ZF -TE-ML03/ ALLISON -C-4/API -GL-4/ PARKER -HF-0/. https://www.championbrands.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/4000-PDS.pdf



- Improved oxidation/thermal stability and low temperature properties

- Improved modification system with increased friction durability

- Premium deposit control and reduced final drive wear

- Anti-foaming with natural resistance to thickening

- Extended seal life protection



