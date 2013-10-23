Champion Brands Announces New 4000 Ultra Synthetic with DYNAVIS Technology

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- This robust fluid is made with premium additives and extremely shear stable polymer thickeners to allow for maximum efficiency and protection in all temperatures. It has exceptional low temperature pumpability and high temperature shear stability, thus minimizing pumping losses and start up wear while ensuring maximum film strength and minimum internal leakage at any operating temperature.



The new Champion 4000® Ultra Synthetic with DYNAVIS® Technology offers multiple benefits, including double-digit gains in efficiency, equipment response and hydraulic power over ISO 46 mono-grade fluids, meeting OEM summer and winter grade specifications for transmission and hydraulic oil – including John Deere J20C and J20D – and pump test requirements for the Parker HF-0 specification.



DYNAVIS® is a registered trademark of Evonik Oil Additives GmbH.For more information on DYNAVIS® technology visit www.DYNAVIS.com.



About Champion Brands LLC

Champion Brands LLC is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion 4000® Ultra Synthetic with DYNAVIS® Technology, contact Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.ChampionBrands.com.