Champion Brands Announces Release of Syntinel ESL, Long-Life AW Hydraulic Oils

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Syntinel ESL chemistry has demonstrated improved anti-wear performance over competing oils, even after weeks of oxidation. Shear stability, filter-ability, long-oxidation life, and excellent long-drain performance make Champion Syntinel ESL hydraulic oils an excellent choice to improve up-time, reduce overall lubrication costs, and provide trusted protection for your hydraulic pump, paper machine, rod mill, and high-performance circulation applications.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



