Champion Brands Celebrates 65 Years in the Lubricant Business

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- Originally Lowe Oil Co. founded by Ralph Lowe in 1956, Champion Brands, LLC is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion produces and blends more than 350 products including fuel, oil and engine additives, brake fluids and motor oils for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, industrial, commercial, agricultural and specialty markets. https://www.championbrands.com/products/



Champion understands the complexities of doing business in today's market and is always looking for new and better ways to be more efficient and resourceful. Quality products are more than a commitment at Champion; high standards define the way it does business. Champion is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified and Registered Company.



The company uses top tier additives and base stocks to formulate products for outstanding wear protection, fuel economy, high temperature stability, long-life protection, improved efficiency, oxidation resistance, lower evaporation, increased performance, friction reduction, and lubricant compatibility across a wide range of engine operating conditions and applications.



Headquartered in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, Champion's 450,000 square foot plant with 30 loading bays accommodates more than 1.7 million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail siding.



The plant has 10 filling lines and several blow molding machines including two Bekum 406 production units capable of blowing PVC and HDPE bottles, one Bekum 807D with 6-layer capability for containers up to 5 gallons and one AOKI PET Blow Molding Machine. Depending on the particular configuration, Champion is capable of producing well over 100,000 bottles per day. Three resin silos with over ½ million-pound capacity supply the blow molders. https://www.championbrands.com/plant-tour/



The facility also houses state-of-the-art net weight and piston filling lines with filling lines is capable of filling 300+ – containers per minute to exact weight specifications. Containers are de-palletized, labeled, filled, sealed, capped, coded, packed and palletized, using only 3 operators. Lines are capable of running metal, HDPE, PVC and PET containers in sizes ranging from 2.4 oz to 330 gallon totes.



The speed and versatility of these lines make it a high volume, cost effective solution for the many Fortune 500 companies that private label and package product with Champion. Fluid blending and storage capacity includes over 100 Tanks ranging from 1.5K to 34K Gallons for blending lubricants, brake fluids and various chemicals.



The collection of blending tanks feeds the elaborate pigging system designed to prevent cross-product contamination. Rail siding and tanker truck load/offload locations provide the versatility to receive/ship bulk fluids in sizes ranging up to 30,000-gallon rail cars.



Ten lubricant/chemical filling lines package engine oils, hydraulic fluids, specialty oils, fuel additives, and automotive fluids that include power steering fluid, brake fluid, tire sealant, etc. Each line has specific types of products that it can package. Bottles are labeled, capped, heat sealed (if needed), coded, placed into cartons, and loaded onto pallets.



Champion has a very modern testing laboratory. While the lab's primary function is to test the performance of products before they are packaged, the lab also has the tools to perform elemental analysis of fluids to blueprint the various components of different fluids or test used fluid. The talented R&D team formulates the world's most advanced, engineering-approved fluids that exceed API, ILSAC, ACEA, JASO, Dexos, and other OEM and global standards.



Champion formulates and provides custom packaging for private label products including mineral, semi-synthetic and full-synthetic engine oils, fuel treatments, brake fluids, hydraulic fluids, automotive additives and chemicals, and more. The product portfolio is one of the largest in the industry. https://www.championbrands.com/private-label/



Good people are the heart of Champion Brands, LLC. Passion, dedication, knowledge and a can-do attitude drive the growth of this company.



For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com