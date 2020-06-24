Champion Brands Filling Aftermarket Demand with 12 Oz. Clear PET Bottles

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- These clear PET round bottles are in stock with a 24/410 neck finish and are a popular choice in the private label industry. The bottles, made in Clinton, Missouri by Champion Brands, LLC., are high clarity, flexible, impact-shatter resistant and are easy to fill with numerous cap types available.



PET stands for polyethylene terephthalate, a plastic resin and a form of polyester. Polyethylene terephthalate is a polymer that is formed by combining two monomers: modified ethylene glycol and purified terephthalic acid. Understanding the chemistry of PET explains why it is globally recognized as safe, and so widely used in the aftermarket. PET does not contain BPA, phthalates, dioxins, lead, or cadmium.



Champion's AOKI "AL-500LL-50S" production line is a very efficient machine and produces almost zero scrap plastic. Bottle runs are typically at 23bpm which comes out to 33,000 bottles in 24 hours, or 230,000 bottles per week. Just shy of 1 million bottles per month.



Champion can formulate and custom package private label products for your brand including mineral, semi-synthetic and full-synthetic engine and motor oils, fuel treatments, brake fluids, hydraulic fluids, automotive additives and chemicals, and more. Their product portfolio is one of the largest in the industry. https://www.championbrands.com/private-label/



With an inhouse state-of-the-art chemical lab and talented R&D team, Champion can formulate the world's most advanced, engineering-approved fluids that exceed API, ILSAC, ACEA, JASO and other industry and OEM standards plus maximize your business segment growth and experience.



