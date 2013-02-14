Champion Brands Gets Creative with View-Stripe Blow-Molding Options for Private Label Customers

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Recently, Champion introduced what might be industry’s first 2 1/2-gallon containers with an optional view-stripe for its own branded products or those for private label customers. Champion’s blow-molding capabilities provide a critical advantage when empty bottle transportation plays into the finished product structure. It also allows the customer to differentiate itself from others in the marketplace by virtue of a unique bottle design.



Champion’s blow molding operation has the capability to produce HDPE and PVC bottles in sizes ranging from 4 oz. to 2.5 gallons in a wide range of colors. Champion has multiple Bekum blow-molding machines with a blowing capacity of over 36,000,000 bottles a year.



Champion, capable of taking resin in bulk rail-car or truck, maintains three resin silos with approximate capacity of 750,000 lbs. that can support a wide range of private label customer needs. In addition, Champion’s bottle production routinely uses a percentage of regrind material, essentially reusing and recycling otherwise unusable plastic. The Company also frequently uses post consumer resin to meet stringent state recycling laws if the customer markets in these states.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion’s private label capabilities, call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com