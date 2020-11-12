Champion Brands Improves Coolant Additive for Diesel Drag Racers

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- "The Champion Cold Blue Racing Coolant Additive allows diesel drag racing and performance engines to run at up to 25° F cooler and prevent unwanted overheating," stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products for Champion Brands, LLC. https://www.championbrands.com/racing-coolant-additive/



"Cold Blue contains a premium corrosion inhibitor package formulated to protect engine seals and all metals found in common cooling systems including aluminum. This product is compatible with all types and colors of coolant/antifreeze."



Dedolph added, "The Cold Blue contains no glycol and is safe for track use. Benefits include: reduces overall engine temperature, maximum corrosion protection, prevents overheating, and compatible with gasoline and diesel." https://www.championbrands.com/racing-coolant-additive/



About Champion Brands, LLC

