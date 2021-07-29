Champion Brands Launches 15W-50 Hydro-Pro Hydrostatic Drive Fluid

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2021 -- Champion Full Synthetic 15W-50 Hydro-Pro Hydrostatic Drive Fluid All-weather formula with superb cold flow properties and rust/oxidation inhibitors.



Features and benefits include high temp viscosity and anti-wear control, enhanced drive response, reduces wet brake and clutch chatter, extends service life of equipment, and reduces wear and thermal breakdown



Champion Full Synthetic 15W-50 Hydro-Pro Hydrostatic Drive Fluid, part #4437, Available in quarts, has a composition made from the following ingredients: Mineral Oil, Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphate, Branched Alkylphenol, and Calcium Branched Alkylphenol. SAE Grade 15W-50, API SJ, Gravity 0.96, Density #/Gal 7.10, Flash point °C (°F) 252 (485), Pour Point °C (°F) -37 (-35).



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion, a PLZ Aeroscience Company, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO visit championbrands.com



About PLZ Aeroscience

PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product technologies. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, specialty and industrial, and automotive. For more information, visit PLZAeroscience.com



About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.