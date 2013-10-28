Champion Brands LLC Adds TVH as New Master Warehouse Distributor

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- “It is extremely important for Champion Brands to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our customers with first class service, support and distribution,” said Peter Romero, Director of New Business Development at Champion. “TVH clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to disseminate our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant lines in key demographics, applications, and strategic markets.”



TVH has distribution locations in Kansas, Illinois, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and California as well as in Canada, and Mexico and has grown to become one of the most respected names in the material handling industry. “Their commitment to the distribution of aftermarket products has made them a world leader, supplying more than 4,500,000 parts for world and U.S. manufactured industrial vehicles”, added Romero.



Founded in 1969, TVH currently has more than 11,000,000 part numbers from over 90 different brands of industrial vehicles. TVH fills more than 5,500 daily shipments to over 21,000 customers and employs more than 2,000 people. TVH is a company dedicated to providing comprehensive, quality service from the initial quotation to final product delivery. Their commitment to service, knowledge and product availability ranks them as a true “Top-Tier Supplier”. http://www.tvhamericas.com/index.asp



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.Championbrands.com