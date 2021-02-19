Champion Brands, LLC Awarded Renewal for ISO 9001-2015 Certification

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- ISO certification is a seal of approval from a third-party governing body that Champion Brands, LLC meets the international standards of excellence published by the International organization for Standardization (ISO). Champion has maintained this achievement since first receiving the ISO certification in 2004.



The review process to obtain the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for a Quality Management System, specifies that it must meet the requirements of its interested parties through the processes of the purchase of raw materials, blending, blow molding, production, packaging and distribution of products such as lubricants, automotive chemicals and brake fluid to their customers. https://www.championbrands.com/quality-assurance/



The International Organization for Standardization is an independent, non-governmental global organization with a membership of 162 national standards bodies. Through its members it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation, quality assurance, and provide solutions to global challenges.



ISO 9001:2015 provides the most current criteria for a quality management system and is the only standard in the lubricant family that can be certified. This standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and involvement of top management, the process approach and continuous improvement. Using ISO 9001:2015 helps ensure that customers get consistent, good quality products and services, which in turn provide many business benefits.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about contact Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO http://www.championbrands.com