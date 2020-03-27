Champion Brands, LLC Provides Coronavirus Update

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- It is our hope that customers, employees, and families stay healthy while working through unprecedented COVID-19 challenges. We continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and wanted to provide you with update on our business, status of operation, and how we can support your business.



All Champion Brands, LLC facilities are open. We will continue to accept and ship orders as normal. As of now, our shipping carriers are operating as normal, as restrictions differ from state to state, we have noticed some minimal delays and supply chain disruptions across the country.



Our website www.championbrands.com is accessible for product information, as usual.



Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. We have adjusted internally including social distancing, frequent sanitizing of facilities, transitioning some employees to work from home that are not part of the essential day to day manufacturing and warehouse functions. We have also suspended on-site visits from non-employees.



This is a fluid situation, and conditions may change rapidly. We will continue to monitor and follow the guidelines of the US Center for Disease Control (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as our local, state, and federal government to ensure that we are applying all prudent safety protocol recommendations.



Champion Brands, LLC appreciates your business and we want to thank you for choosing us as your supplier. If anything changes, we will provide updates as soon as possible.



Stay safe out there.



Employees of Champion Brands, LLC