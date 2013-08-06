Champion Brands LLC to Participate in 2013 SEMA China Business Development Tour

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The SEMA China Business Development Tour allows participants to gain insight into the growing specialty market for the 1.3 billion Chinese consumers. Through networking opportunities with retailers and wholesalers in both Shanghai and Beijing, participants will learn what products sell, what products are in demand, and for which applications.



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) founded in 1963, represents the $29.99 billion specialty automotive industry of over 6,500 member-companies. It is the authoritative source for research, data, trends and market growth information for the specialty auto parts industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger, diesel, racing and recreational vehicles. For more information, contact SEMA at 1575 S. Valley Vista Dr., Diamond Bar, CA 91765, tel: 909/396-0289, or visit www.sema.org



About Champion Brands LLC

Champion Brands LLC is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to ChampionsUseChampion.com