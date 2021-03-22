Champion Brands Now Offers API FA-4 10W30 Diesel Engine Oil to Fleets and Private Label Customers

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- Now available to fleets are 275-Gallon Totes of Ultra-Fleet API FA-4 10W30 Diesel Engine Oil -Part #4162. When OEMs recommend this new oil specification, it can make a real difference to a fleet's bottom line by improving the engine's fuel efficiency. Fleets should inquire about pricing to sales@championbrands.com .



Private label customers can order their size preference from packaged quarts, gallons, 2.5 gallons, 5-gallon pails, 55-gallon drums, or 275-gallon totes. Champion will soon be offering a second viscosity of Ultra-Fleet API FA-4 5W30 Diesel Engine Oil. In time, more and more OEMs will be requiring this types of diesel engine oil. Private label inquiries should be made to marketing@championbrands.com . More information on private label available here: https://www.championbrands.com/private-label/



API Service Category FA-4 describes certain XW-30 diesel engine oils specifically formulated for use in select high-speed four-stroke cycle diesel engines designed to meet 2017 model year on-highway greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards.



These oils are formulated for use in on-highway applications with diesel fuel sulfur content up to 15 ppm (0.0015% by weight). Refer to individual engine manufacturer recommendations regarding compatibility with API FA-4 diesel engine oils. These oils are blended to a high temperature high shear (HTHS) viscosity range of 2.9cP–3.2cP to assist in reducing GHG emissions.



These oils are especially effective at sustaining emission control system durability where particulate filters and other advanced after-treatment systems are used. API FA-4 diesel engine oils are designed to provide enhanced protection against oil oxidation, viscosity loss due to shear, and oil aeration as well as protection against catalyst poisoning, particulate filter blocking, engine wear, piston deposits, degradation of low- and high-temperature properties, and soot-related viscosity increase.



API FA-4 diesel engine oils are not interchangeable or backward compatible with API CK-4, CJ-4, CI-4 with CI-4 PLUS, CI-4, and CH-4 oils. API FA-4 diesel engine oils are not recommended for use with fuels having greater than 15 ppm sulfur. For fuels with sulfur content greater than 15 ppm, refer to engine manufacturer recommendations. https://www.championbrands.com/diesel-engine-oils/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Ultra-Fleet API FA-4 10W30 Diesel Engine Oil contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to www.championbrands.com