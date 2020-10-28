Champion Brands Offers Free Oil Sampling Kits for Gas and Diesel Engines

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- "Your race car, muscle car, tractor, classic car, passenger car, generator, diesel pick-up, or diesel big rig can all benefit from oil analysis to know when to change the oil or to prevent catastrophic failure down the road," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance at Champions Brands, LLC.



"Oil analysis measures engine wear without having to disassemble the engine. Utilizing atomic emission spectroscopy, oil analysis reveals the amount of wear occurring within an engine and reports it in parts per million for each element," added Dedolph. "For example, increasing levels of tin and lead indicate bearing wear and analysis can also reveal depleted additives, as well as contaminants such as water, coolant, fuel dilution and airborne dirt or sand."



Race teams and fleet managers use oil analysis for a short- and long-term analysis of the engine. When should the engine be rebuilt? Can our motor run another race? Can the engine go another 10,000 miles over-the-road without an oil change?



Things you can learn from Oil Analysis:

Used Oil Sampling for Analysis:

Additional Technical Information:

The Champion promotion is limited to Champion's Racing, Modern Muscle, Classic & Muscle, SynGold & SynClean Motor Oils, and Champion's Blue Flame, All Fleet-T Diesel, Premium Heavy-Duty, and Ultra-Fleet Diesel Engine Oils. Every 10 cases of quarts, gallons or pails purchased, is eligible for two premium Oil Analysis Kits - Part # BABX10 ($30 value each). The American Laboratory Service (ALS) Tribology Kits includes a pre-paid mailer, the laboratory processing of the used oil and internet access for personalized results.



For more than 40 years, ALS tribology laboratory services have been providing oil analysis to clients around the world, helping them make better and more informed decisions. At the heart of their services is testing, but they also do much more than that, providing state of the art technical solutions, tailored to the modern needs of race teams, consumers, businesses, governments and fleets. https://www.alsglobal.com/en-us/services-and-products/oil-fuel-and-coolant-analysis/oil-analysis-and-testing



About Champion Oil

Champion Oil (a.k.a. Champion Brands, LLC) is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com