Champion Brands to Manufacture Products to Help Combat COVID-19

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Champion's plan is to supplying local senior homes, hospitals, medical related businesses, food shelves, and local government agencies, "I'm very proud of how Champion has stepped up to support our Clinton, Missouri community by formulating critically needed health and safety products during this pandemic," said Karl Dedolph, Director at Champion Brands, LLC. "Inventory of these products will be, for the time being, limited to our local municipality and prioritized for organizations on the front lines responding to COVID-19.



"When it comes to preventing the spread of infectious diseases like the Corona-Virus nothing beats good old-fashioned hand washing with hot water and soap for 20 seconds or more. But if not available, your next best option, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. This is the minimum amount needed to kill most germs, according to the CDC. The Champion Alcohol Hand Sanitizer is 75 percent alcohol."



"Isopropyl Alcohol can be used as an antiseptic, a disinfectant, a solvent or a cleaning agent. It is capable of being mixed with water. It is important to exercise caution when using isopropyl alcohol, since it is flammable and can cause adverse effects on your health if used improperly or ingested. The Champion isopropyl alcohol product is at 99 percent strength." summarized Dedolph.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com