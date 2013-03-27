Champion Buildings Builds a New Website

Wilkesboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Champion Builders, a pre-engineered home builder that specializes in custom steel and metal homes, is excited to announce the launch of their new website.



“This new website is something that we had always dreamed of,” says Office Manager Sherri Johnston. “The ability to add and edit promotions, with ease is something that we never dreamed of.”



Champion Builders new website was built by TheeDesign Studio. TheeDesign Studio sat down and talked with the entire team at Champion Builders and quickly decided that a powerful content management system was what was needed. By building their website on a content management system, TheeDesign gave Champion Builders the ability to add, delete, and change content on Champion-Builders.com with ease.



This feature greatly appealed to Champion Builders, who are known to regularly known to run promotions and various specials on their website.



“I never thought that this would be so easy. With our old website it was always hard to get our promotions or even our photo gallery updated, with this new website it only takes a few minutes.”



About Champion Buildings

Champion Buildings, is a Wilkesboro based pre-engineered home builder that specializes in custom steel and metal homes. Their buildings range from commercial to retail locations including being used by fire fighters, clergy men, farmers, and more. For more information about Champion Buildings give them a call today at 800-972-6812 or visit them online at www.champion-buildings.com.