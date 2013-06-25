Champion Buildings Gets an A+ in Metal Home Building

Wilkesboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Champion Buildings, a Wilkesboro based metal and steel home builder, is excited to announce their recent rating of A+ by the BBB.



“We’re definitely excited to be A+ rated says,” Champion Buildings Office Manager, Sherri Johnston. “We understand that there is a certain amount of prestige that comes with being an A+ member of the Better Business Bureau and we're happy to be honored as one of those lucky businesses.”



For a company to get the prestigious A+ rating from the BBB, it must have no complaints within a 10 year period.



“Too few of our competitors and fellow pre-fabricated home building companies, are truly BBB qualified and I think that that’s one thing that we have going for us. We want to be transparent about complaints that we have and that’s one reason why we are excited to share our BBB rating with everyone we know.”



