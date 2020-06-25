Champion Classic and Muscle Motor Oils Are Purpose-Built for Older Vehicles

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- "Most engine builders were quick to blame camshaft or lifter hardness, however they found that the majority of the failures were, in part, due to a reduction of anti-wear additives in motor oils. These failures coincided with an EPA mandate calling for the reduction of the Zinc additive and a longer life of the catalytic converters," stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing and Performance.



"This is not a problem in late model engines using roller lifters and newer camshafts because they do not need the anti-scuffing additive packages to protect the sliding action of flat tappet camshaft and lifter surfaces," added Dedolph.



The main anti-wear additive in Champion Classic and Muscle Motor Oil is Zinc dialkyldithiophosphates (ZDDP). There are other anti-wear additives but Zinc is the may be the most well-known oil additives found in any "purpose-built" oil. In much the same way that aspirin cures many ailments, ZDDPs provide many benefits to lubricating oils, especially engine oils.



This class of additives delivers the anti-wear film necessary to protect metal parts under mixed lubrication where metal-to metal contact can occur. They function by adhering to the metal in the engine and are activated as metal-to-metal contact causes temperatures and pressures to rise.



The result is a smooth, glass-like surface that provides excellent protection of metal components. This sacrificial coating prevents metal to metal contact, which reduces friction and wear. All key protection properties for cams, lifters, push rods, wrist pins, distributor gears, bearings, etc.



ZDDP is also provides an excellent anti-oxidant and work synergistically with other additives found in engine oils. Along with its stability it activates at differing temperatures and pressures. Champion Classic and Muscle Motor Oils are recommended for typically all non-catalytic converter equipped vehicles. This non-API family of oil provides a higher level of Zinc not found in the current API certified oils for newer OEMs.



In addition, this robust formulation includes proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology delivering unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines. These oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction which unlock the full potential of any motor.



Engine builders, and enthusiasts can now feel assured of using the right oil for their hot rods muscle cars, antique cars, trucks and boats to protect the flat tappet camshafts. It is important to choose a viscosity range that will work with your older, high compression engine and its bigger clearances.



Forget the 0W-20 and 5W-20 used in today's motors; they run tighter clearances and they are specifically designed to work with these new, thinner oils. Older motor designs and platforms need to use heavier viscosity oils such as 10W-30, 20W-50 and 15W-50.



Champion's 10w30 and 20w50 synthetic blend motor oils contain high levels of premium ZDDP anti- wear protection required in hot rod, muscle, vintage, and classic cars. Especially those using flat tappet or roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure (stiff) valve springs. https://www.championbrands.com/classic-muscle-motor-oils/



Champion's 15w50 full synthetic motor oil is built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of high-performance hot rod, street rod, classic, and muscle car motors operating under extreme conditions and producing higher horse-power.



Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Classic and Muscle Motor Oils, contact Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com