Champion Classic Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oil Available at America's Oldest Speed Shop

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- Speedway Motors founder, "Speedy" Bill Smith, was Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Bill developed an early passion for performance. Bill started racing motorcycles as a teenager in the late 1940s, then transitioning to cars in 1948. In 1952, as a young entrepreneur, Bill opened one of the Midwest's first speed shops and named it Speedway Motors. The store grew in popularity, with a reputation for quality products, great service, and low prices.



Bill's racing endeavors helped keep the Speedway Motors name out in front of racers. His purple 4x stock cars were familiar sights on dirt tracks throughout the Midwest and were regular winners. In 1956, Bill built one of the first Pontiacs in NASCAR. Drag racing also took off in the '50s, and Bill successfully campaigned cars powered by Ford Flatheads and newer Oldsmobile, Chevy, and Chrysler V8 engines. The future was clear. Bill and his Speedway Motors would remain involved as a pioneer of every type of racing with countless wins and awards. Bill and Speedway Motors have been inducted into numerous motorsports and hot-rodding Halls of Fame.



Today Speedway Motors has a 520,000 sq. ft., 46-acre facility in Lincoln Nebraska plus other nationwide locations, and a technologically advanced call center and warehouse that provides the capacity to process and ship record numbers of orders without sacrificing delivery. Bill's legacy lives on after his death in 2014. It remains a family business and they consider customers part of that family. Their large inventory has the parts to get the job done and their staff provides the knowledge you need. Whether you're under the hood or behind the wheel, Speedway Motors, America's Oldest Speed Shop®, is always right by your side. https://www.speedwaymotors.com/Champion-Racing-4359N-Blue-Flame-Diesel-Engine-Oil-15W40-4-1-Gal,357850.html



"It is extremely important for Champion Oil to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our customers with first class service, support and distribution," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance. "Speedway Motors clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to promote our "Blue Flame" line and effectively will move our business forward in this key strategic market of diesel performance."



"Champion Blue Flame Classic 15W-40 Diesel Engine Oil (Part #4359) is a unique, purpose-built oil that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids."



"In addition, Champion's Classic Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horsepower and torque," added Dedolph. https://www.championbrands.com/blue-flame-classic-blend-15w-40-pre-2007-diesel-engine-oil/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Headquartered in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City; Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in lubricants and has been for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 other products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and motor oils for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com