Champion "Classic" Blue Flame High-Performance Diesel Motor Oil Now Available in 2.5 Gallon Containers

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Champion’s “Classic” Motor Oil is a purpose-built diesel motor oil specifically designed to meet the demands of diesel competition builders, racers, and enthusiasts of turbo and super-charged pre-2007 diesel engines. It is a unique hybrid synthetic 15W-40 diesel engine oil that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids.



Why offer such a product? 2007 marked a significant change in engine design due to the emission reduction mandate imposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Many fundamental engine oil protection additives could no longer be used in engines fitted with diesel particulate filtration (DPF) devices. It became clear that engine oil’s ash, sulfur and phosphorous content, and other additives were targeted for substantial reduction to meet new requirements.



The current spec diesel engine oils were designated for API service category CJ-4 to meet the normal driving conditions in post 2007 diesel engines. However, today’s diesel enthusiasts who do not have a DPF sought better protection and increased performance beyond that offered by a conventional CJ-4 lubricant.



Performance diesel owners have reported increased cylinder, cam, and bearing wear in their pre-2007 model diesel engines, especially in competition diesel engines. Development by Champion included attention to the concentration and synergistic behavior of anti-wear and detergent additives in an effort to obtain more robust protection at high temperature and heavy load. Champion “Classic” Blue Flame® also utilizes TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) polymer chemistry, borrowed from CHAMPION RACING OIL technology, and a dynamic backbone of enhanced shear stability and viscosity control.



In addition, Champion “Classic” Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine compression, horsepower and torque. Champion “Classic” Blue Flame® 15W-40 is purpose built for extreme protection and performance. Available in quarts, gallons, 2.5 gallon containers, 55 gallon drums and 275 gallon totes.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Blue Flame® Diesel Engine Oil contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com.