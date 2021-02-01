Champion Classic & Muscle 15w-50 Motor Oil Is a Top-Tier Choice for Vintage Cars and Trucks

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- These benefits are directly linked to Champion's premium base stock and ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry including high levels of zinc and phosphorus. The full synthetic formula provides lower coefficient of friction than conventional or synthetic blend motor oils. Plus offers film strength and viscosity stability of thicker mono-grades at higher temperatures with less drag, provides upper cylinder anti-wear protection, and reduces operating temperature. https://www.championbrands.com/classic-muscle-15w-50-full-synthetic-motor-oil/



In addition, the Champion 15w-50 Classic and Muscle Motor Oil is specially formulated utilizing exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



This top-tier oil addresses the potential of flat tappet camshaft failures found in older gasoline motors. The problem started years ago when oil companies began producing oils with a reduction in the anti-wear additive packages and noticed flat tappet camshaft and lifter failures



"Most engine builders over the years might have blamed camshaft or lifter hardness, however they found that the majority of the failures were, in part, due to a reduction of anti-wear additives in motor oils. These failures coincided with an EPA mandate calling for the reduction of the Zinc additive and a longer life of the catalytic converters," stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing and Performance.



"This is not a problem in late model engines using roller lifters and newer camshafts because they do not need the anti-scuffing additive packages to protect the sliding action of flat tappet camshaft and lifter surfaces," said Dedolph. "The main anti-wear additive in Champion's Classic and Muscle Motor Oil is Zinc dialkyldithiophosphates (ZDDP). There are other anti-wear additives but Zinc is maybe the most well-known oil additives found in any "purpose-built" oil. In much the same way that aspirin cures many ailments, ZDDPs provide many benefits to lubricating oils, especially engine oils".



This class of additives delivers the anti-wear film necessary to protect metal parts under mixed lubrication where metal-to metal contact can occur. They function by adhering to the metal in the engine and are activated as metal-to-metal contact causes temperatures and pressures to rise.



The result is a smooth, glass-like surface that provides excellent protection of metal components. This sacrificial coating prevents metal to metal contact, which reduces friction and wear. All key protection properties for cams, lifters, push rods, wrist pins, distributor gears, bearings, etc.



ZDDP is also provides an excellent anti-oxidant and work synergistically with other additives found in engine oils. Along with its stability it activates at differing temperatures and pressures. Champion's Classic and Muscle 15w50 Motor Oil is recommended for typically all non-catalytic converter equipped vehicles. This "purpose-built" oil provides a higher level of Zinc not found in the current API certified oils for recommended for newer OEM applications.



Engine builders, and enthusiasts can now feel assured of using the right oil for their hot rods muscle cars, antique cars, trucks and vintage boats to protect the flat tappet camshafts. The full synthetic 15w-50 viscosity range will work with older, high compression engine and their larger clearances.



"Forget the 0W-20 and 5W-20 used in today's motors; they run tighter clearances and are specifically designed to work with these new, thinner oils. Older engine designs and platforms use heavier viscosity oils such as 15W-50," added Dedolph. "Champion's 15w50 full synthetic motor oil is built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rods, street rod, classic, vintage and older muscle car engines".



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Classic and Muscle Motor Oils, contact Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com