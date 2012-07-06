Champion "Classic & Muscle" Motor Oils Are Purpose-Built for SEMA Enthusiasts

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Champion “Classic & Muscle” Motor Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those enthusiast vehicles using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



To meet these demands, Champion Brands utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion “Classic & Muscle” Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines. Champion’s three new performance motor oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine.



Available in:

SAE 10W-30 Synthetic Blend

SAE 20W-50 Synthetic Blend

SAE 15W-50 Full Synthetic



Exceptional cars deserve exceptional oil.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing & Performance Lubricants contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com .