Champion Classic & Muscle Oil Congratulates Winners in The Great Race

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- This husband and wife-rallying duo won Ace Awards almost every day of competition and stayed consistent to win a check for $25,000 plus money for winning daily stages and Ace awards. Other class winners include Jody Knowles and Beth Gentry in the Expert class, Brian Blood and Stephen Keller in Sportsman Class, Bryan and Ian Deering in Rookie Class, and Chad Nelson and Brandon Schindler in the X-Cup Class.



“Champion Oil is proud to have sponsored and participated in The Great Race, which combines the accuracy in calculation and rally skills with an appreciation of historic automobiles,” said Karl Dedolph III, Champion’s Team Driver and Director of Racing and Performance Products.



The Great Race started in Traverse City, Michigan. From there, it will ran north along Lake Michigan to the Upper Peninsula, crossed into Canada at Sault Ste. Marie, then traveled east along the north shore of Lake Huron, south toward Lake Ontario and east toward the crossing back into the United States at Thousand Islands, then back west along the south shore of Lake Erie and finished in the Detroit area on Sunday July 1st. In all, the race covered 2,200 miles, cross four states and one Canadian province, and afford sights of all five Great Lakes.



The Great Race, presented by Hemmings Motor News and Coker Tire, is an automotive competition based on precision driving and navigational skills in classic, antique and vintage automobiles. The competition, which was founded in 1983, contains numerous timed endurance rally stages. Vehicle entries must have been manufactured in 1969 or earlier with a competition crew of a driver and a navigator in each competing vehicle. For more information on the Great Race visit http://www.greatrace.com



About Champion Brands

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championsusechampion.com