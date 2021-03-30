Champion Creates Professional Grade Red Poly-7 Racing Grease

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Champion Poly-7 Red Racing Grease, Part #4053T/40- 14 oz., is red in color, a NLGI #2 classification, tacky, multi-purpose, and high temperature grease that incorporates polymer technology, premium additive technology, hydro-treated base oils, calcium sulfonate, and a lithium complex thickening system. Its unique chemistry prevents melting and breakdown of the grease at temperatures over 500°F.



These additive and polymer technologies ensure for the racer maximum lubricity, adhesion, resistance to water wash-out, and defiance to sling-off. Strong tackiness additives keep this grease in place under high pitch line speeds, and provide ease of application. It is engineered with extreme-pressure anti-wear additives to deliver excellent protection in heavily loaded and high-speed racing applications, ensuring long component life. https://www.championbrands.com/poly-7-red-nlgi-2-high-temp-super-tacky-grease/



Poly-7 Red contains a premium combination of additives that provide excellent resistance to oxidation, rust and corrosion. Extreme-pressure chemistry and polymer technology work together to ensure reduced wear, especially under extreme shock loads, and protects against scuffing, spalling, fretting, and pitting of bearings, gears, and bushings.



The high base oil viscosity index improves pumpability while offering higher protection at high racing operating temperatures, while lithium complex thickening provides top tier run-out resistance at heightened operating temperatures. Its superior friction-reduction properties help ensure race and competition type vehicles operate at peak performance.



About Champion Brands, LLC

