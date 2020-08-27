Champion Diesel Engine Oils Now Available at Four Horsemen Performance

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- "It has always been extremely important for Champion to identify businesses that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of National Sales for Champion. "Four Horsemen clearly fits the stringent criteria we have identified to distribute our products."



Four Horsemen Performance and Fabrication is a recognized leader in the Southwest. Established in 2008 and specializing in gas and diesel engine performance, fabrication and parts; Four Horsemen Performance has developed a reputation as the performance center that addresses the customer's complete performance needs.



Four Horsemen is renowned for offering options for increased fuel economy, cutting edge technologies, custom and fabricated parts, racing and street performance, and a complete selection of all the major product performance brands. Its in-house competition "Hells Belle" Race Team is part of its commitment to testing and product development. For more information about 4 Horseman Performance and Fabrication call (210)-865-5544. Shop location is at 10934 Braun Rd Helotes, TX 78254.



Champion 15w-40 Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are a unique, purpose built synthetic diesel engine oil that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. Champion's 15w-40 Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oil - Part number #4358, is has an API approved CK-4 specification. https://www.championbrands.com/champion-blue-flame-15w-40/



Champion's 15w-40 "Classic" Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oil - Part number #4359, deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque. This diesel engine oil for pre-2007 vehicles is popular in the diesel performance market for street use, tractor pulls, or drag racing. https://www.championbrands.com/blue-flame-classic-blend-15w-40-pre-2007-diesel-engine-oil/



