Champion Dot 5 Brake Fluid Is Purpose-Built for Classic, Antique and Collector Vehicles

05/26/2021 -- Brakes run on a hydraulic system that requires fluid to make it work. When you put your foot on the brake pedal it transfers pressure through the brake fluid to the brake calipers which applies pressure to the brake pads & rotors or the brake shoes & drums. The pressure is caused by the brake fluid in this type of hydraulic system.



This process creates friction that stops the vehicle and, in some applications, may create a lot of heat. Different brake fluids react to heat in different ways which is why there are different types of DOT brake fluids available. Dot 5 has a very high boiling point and has more compressibility than most glycol ether-based fluids.



Champion DOT 5 Brake Fluid (Part #4055) is silicone-based high-temp brake fluid and is used primarily in applications like classic, antique or collector cars or trucks where the vehicle may be in storage or used occasionally. It will not blister, peel, or harm painted surfaces and acts as a weather barrier for your brake system, preventing rust.



Unlike glycol-based fluids, Champion's silicone-based brake fluid has a much more consistent viscosity profile and provides excellent lubrication of brake system components – leading to more consistent brake feel and longer component life. A Champion DOT 5-filled brake system will last longer and works well in cold temperatures.



Do not use Champion DOT 5 Brake Fluid in ABS-equipped braking systems. When DOT 5 brake fluid is used in an ABS system it will become foamy and unreliable. This is a result of the pulse high-pressure action that ABS brake systems exert on the brake fluid. The brakes will become spongy as the foaming action will produce air bubbles that greatly reduces the reliability of the brake fluid.



There are some other systems that may not work with silicone brake fluids because of their chemical composition of silicone rubber external components, like caliper piston boots, and that a DOT 5 brake fluid could actually break them down. Champion DOT 5 Brake Fluid does not mix with DOT 3, DOT 4, DOT 5.1 or racing brake fluids.



Champion DOT 5 Brake Fluid specific properties: Purple Liquid, Dry boiling point of 530 degrees, Viscosity of 900cSt at -40°F, Conforms to FMVSS 116 (DOT 5) and MIL-PRF-46176B, Contains -Polydimethylsiloxane, Tributylphosphate, and Dioctyl-Sebacate.



