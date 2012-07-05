Champion eGuard Ethanol Fuel Treatment to Debuts at October SEMA Show

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- The Champion “eGuard” Ethanol Fuel Treatment is a powerful treatment fluid that helps with the stabilization of fuel and removal of water in fuel systems. Formulated with advanced chemistry, Champion eGuard Ethanol Fuel Treatment offers corrosion resistance, reduced friction, reduced gum formation, and upper cylinder lubrication. This product provides superior cleaning of combustion chambers and port fuel injectors with regular use.



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is a trade association that consists of a diverse group of manufacturers, distributors, retailers, publishing companies, auto restorers, street-rod builders, restylers, car clubs, race teams and more. The SEMA Show each year is the premier automotive specialty aftermarket products trade event in the world. In addition, the SEMA Show which is each year held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities with more than 2000 display booths and over 1,500,000 square feet of display area. This year the SEMA Show dates are October 30th thru November 2nd.



About Champion Brands, LLC

