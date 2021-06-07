Champion Fuel Injector Cleaner Increases Vehicle Performance, Power, and Acceleration

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- For reference: fuel systems consist of the fuel tank, fuel lines, fuel pump, fuel filter and fuel injectors or a carburetor. These systems allow for gasoline storage, filter out particles, deliver gasoline to the intake air system that mixes the air and gasoline, in the correct ratio, so that it can be efficiently burned in the engine.



Fuel injectors are electrically operated valves that inject a fine spray of fuel, in the proper amount, and into the engine's intake port. The amount of fuel sprayed into the engine varies according to the engine temperature, speed, and load, and is controlled by the vehicle's onboard computer. The combustion chamber is located between the cylinder head and the top of the piston where the fuel and air mixture is compressed by the piston and ignited by the spark plug.



One bottle of Champion's Super-Concentrated Fuel Injector Cleaner (Part #4275K, 12 oz.) treats up to 21 gallons. It's formulated to clean injectors, intake valves, carburetors, and combustion chambers, plus reduces emissions, and removes unwanted deposits that cause hesitation, loss of power, knocking & pinging. It also prevents harmful sulfur components in gasoline from attacking sensitive electronic fuel sending units.



Champion's exceptional fuel dispersant additive is carried in a blend of proprietary synthetic fluids and highly refined solvents which improve performance combustion and cleanliness to the fuel system.



Champion Fuel Injector Cleaner is fully compatible with all commercially available ethanol blends: E10, E15, E85, etc. and formulated for all gasoline engines including carbureted, two-stroke, four stroke, port fuel injected and direct injected engines. In addition, it will not harm oxygen sensors or catalytic converters. Not recommended for diesel engines.



Champion Super-Concentrated Fuel Injector Cleaner specific properties: Naphtha (Petroleum), Hydrotreated Heavy, Poly(oxyalkylene) Alkaryl Ether, Polyolefin Alkyl Phenol Alkyl Amine, Color: colorless liquid, Melting Point: -26°C, Boiling Point: 149°C. Flash Point: 37°C, Viscosity: 1 mm/s2 @ 40°C, Auto-Ignition Point: 282°C.



About Champion Brands, LLC

