Champion GlobalTrans ATF Fluid Recommended for ZF Eight and Nine Speed Transmissions

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The ZF 8-speed automatic transmission is designed and built by ZF Friedrichshafen AG. It had its debut in the BMW 7 Series and since then each new BMW model in all Series down to the 1 Series in rear wheel drive and all wheel drive version is equipped with it. One of its main aims is to improve vehicle fuel economy, and it can achieve an 11% saving compared to ZF-6 speed transmission and 14% versus modern 5-speed transmissions. Due to changes in internal design, shift times have reduced to 200 milliseconds, along with the ability to shift in a non-sequential manner - going from 8th to 2nd in extreme situations.



Future development will see four-wheel drive versions available, with this version destined for Volkswagen Group. Chrysler Group LLC initially received the 8HP 8-speed automatic transmissions from the ZF Getriebe GmbH plant in Saarbrücken, Germany. By 2013, in parallel with Chrysler Group, ZF has set up a new transmission production plant in North America. Chrysler vehicles such as the Dodge Charger, Chrysler 300, Ram 1500, Grand Cherokee and Durango can be found with this new type of transmission. Also BWM, Audi, Jaguar, Lancia, Rolls, VW, and Maserati can have 8 Speed ZF Transmissions.



The ZF nine-speed automatic transmission, is designed but not built by ZF Friedrichshafen AG. As a front-transverse transmission, it is available in many new front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles. ZF touts the new design as being able to save an average of 16% in fuel usage over current 6-speed automatic transmissions.



The ZF nine-speed is masterfully packaged and despite the extra three gear ratios is only 0.24 inches (6mm) longer and actually weighs 16.5 lbs. less than the outgoing six-speed transmission. The compact packaging is achieved by using a number of innovative design features: A new compact hydraulic vane-type pump, two patented dog clutches which replace bulkier conventional clutch packs, and a nested gear set. Land Rover & Jeep both offered the world's first nine-speed automatic transmissions for a passenger car earlier last year, as well as the Chrysler 200, Land rovers, Honda, Acura, and Mini added them this year.



Champion GlobalTrans® Synthetic M-V ATF is a full synthetic multi-vehicle automatic transmission fluid that delivers superior performance in the areas of low-temperature flow, wear protection, frictional stability and also supplies resistance to thermal breakdown. Formulated with 100% synthetic base fluids chosen for their superior resistance to oxidation and viscosity changes. Exceeds the performance specification of most European, Asian and North American OEM’s including:



Aisin Warner AW-1 *; Allison C-4, TES-295**, TES-389**; Audi G 052 025, G-052-162 & G-052-990; BMW 7045E, LA2634, LT 71141; Chrysler ATF+4, ATF+3; GM DEXRON®, DEXRON® II, IID, IIIG, IIIH, VI*; Esso LT 71141; Ford MERCON®, MERCON®V, SP*, LV*, FNR5; Honda ATF-Z1; Hyundai SP-II & SP-III, SPH-IV & NWS-9638*; Idemitsu K17 ; JASO 1-A; Jaguar 6-Speed; JWS 3309 &3324; Kia SP-II, SP-I; MAN 339F, V1, V2, Z1, Z2 & Z3; Mazda ATF-M III, ATF-MV; Mercedes 236.1-236.12, 236.14*; Mitsubishi SP-II, SP-III, IV* & ATF J2*; Shell 3403, LA2634, M-1375.4; Subaru ATF-HP; Suzuki 3317; Texaco ETL-7045E, ETL-8072B, N402; Toyota T-III, T-IV, WS (JWS 3324); Voith 55.6335.XX (G607), (G1363); Volvo Pass Car 97340 & 97341; VW G 052 025, G-052-162 & G-052 990; and ZF TE-ML 02F, 03D, 04D, 09, 11A, 14A, 14B, 14C, 16L &17C.



Note * Champion supports this product as suitable for use in these specifications although the factory fill viscosity may be different. ** TES 295 and TES 389 are registered trademarks of Allison Transmission, Inc.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 57 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, manufacturing, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion GlobalTrans® contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com