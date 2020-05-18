Champion Improves Pro-Series 0W-20 Racing Karting Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- The new formula Karting Oil is a full synthetic 4-stroke 0W-20 motor oil proven to provide more horsepower and torque than leading brands of karting oil. These benefits are directly linked to Champion's premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry including high levels of zinc and phosphorus. https://www.championbrands.com/karting-sae-0w-20-full-synthetic/



The full synthetic formula provides lower coefficient of friction than conventional or synthetic blend motor oils. Plus offers film strength and viscosity stability of thicker mono-grades at higher temperatures with less drag, provides upper cylinder anti-wear protection, and reduces operating temperature in 4 stroke competition engines



In addition, the Champion Karting Oil is specially formulated for competition 4 stroke engines utilizing exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



