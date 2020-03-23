Champion Increases Private Label Aftermarket Opportunities for Motor Oils, Chemicals, Additives and Lubricants

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Champion knows that building and protecting a valuable brand requires highly effective quality control. Champion is an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturer and has held an ISO 9001 certification for over two decades. From approving raw production and packaging materials to final inspections of packaged goods, their processes ensure high quality and consistency for our customers. And a commitment of continuous improvements ensures that customers can expect Champion to work as partners to improve efficiency, reduce risk and eliminate errors.



Champion is a proud member of the Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Association (ILMA) and a supporter of the ILMA Code of Ethics, which works to ensure manufacturers produce products that meet today's exacting specifications. They are a licensee for the American Petroleum Institute's (API) Engine Oil Licensing and Certification System, and hold numerous industry and OEM approvals for most products. Champion also actively participates in Missouri's stakeholder processes for Missouri Weights and Measures Petroleum Quality Program, working to keep inferior-quality products and products with misleading labels off the market.



Champion has a fully-functioning, on-site Quality Control lab where product and material quality can be monitored at multiple stages of our supply and production processes. We can also work with customers on method development or unique quality test requirements they may have for their products. Some of the select test methods and equipment available include:



- Density by Digital Density Meter

- Kinematic Viscosity

- Low-Temperature Viscosity by Brookfield Viscometer

- Cold-Cranking Viscosity of Engine Oils

- Elemental Analysis by EDXRF

- ATR and fixed-path FT-IR Spectrometry

- Demulsibility of Lubricants

- Foaming Tendency of Lubricants

- Water by Karl Fischer Titration

- pH of Glycols and Brake Fluids

- Reflux Boiling Point of Automotive Brake Fluids and Glycols

- Other Brake Fluids Tests as Defined in FMVSS 116



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion private label capabilities contact Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing & Performance Products. 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com