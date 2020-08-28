Champion Increases Private Label OEM and Aftermarket Opportunities for Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission Fluid

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- Champion, which offers private label packaging capabilities from 2 oz. containers to rail car quantities, is now offering private label opportunities for Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission Fluids. (w-DCT) https://www.championbrands.com/private-label/



- Available now for OE and Aftermarket customers

- Outstanding thermal and oxidative stability

- Enhanced wear protection for extended transmission life

- Excellent low temperature performance

- Excellent anti-shudder protection and friction properties

- Highly stable metal-to-metal friction properties

- Formulated specifically to protect Euro, Asia and American w-DCT types

- Extreme load-carrying capacities and performance



Wet dual-clutch transmissions, in general, have multiple clutch plates and need a supply of a specific formulated oil to lubricate and cool the components. This type of wet clutch has much higher torque inputs. The lubricating oil keeps surfaces clean and provides smoother performance and longer life.



In w-DCT applications, the lubricant is applied to dissipate the heat from the frictional surfaces in contact. The torque transmitting capacity is slightly reduced due to decreased coefficient of friction between the contact surfaces due to the presence of the specific lubricant.



This type of unique clutch fluid is located inside the engine casing and the noise level in a wet clutch is less when compared to dry clutch applications. The presence of this specific formulated oil between plates helps in that management of noise. The life cycle of a wet clutch application is often high when compared to that of dry clutch, and the maintenance requirements and cost of a wet clutch types are significantly lower.



Champion Brands' robust formula for Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission Fluid (w-DCT) meets or exceeds warranty requirements for many Euro , Asia, and American vehicles including VW & Audi 6-speed FWD, Renault EDC 6-speed, Chrysler Powershift 6-speed, Ford Powershift 6-Speed, Mitsubishi TC-SST 6-speed, Peugeot & Citroen DCS 6-speed, Volvo powershift 6-speed, BMW 6 & 7-speed, Ferrari 7-speed, Renault 6 & 7-speed, Volvo 6-speed, and Bugatti Veyron. More applications and competitive part cross-references available upon request.



Champion, an ISO 9001-2015 registered company, promises a total commitment to quality in every aspect of the blending, packaging and distribution of the products they produce.



Located in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, Champion's 450,000 square foot plant accommodates more than 1.4 million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail siding. The plant has 10 filling lines and three in-house blow molding assembly lines to produce HDPE, PET and PVC bottles. The facility also contains state of the art volumetric and net-weight filling capabilities. https://www.championbrands.com/plant-tour/



One example is Champion's net weight filling line that is capable of filling 300+ twelve-ounce racing brake fluid containers per minute to exact weight and specifications. Cans are de-palatalized, labeled, filled, sealed, caped, coded, packed and palatalized. This line is capable of running metal or HDPE containers; in sizes ranging from 8 to 32 ounces. The speed and versatility of this line makes it a high volume, cost effective solution for the many racing and performance companies that package product with Champion Brands.



Champion has twenty-six blending tanks, ranging from 5,000 to 34,000 gallons, feeding an elaborate pigging system designed to prevent cross product contamination. Champion's blow molding operation has the capabilities to produce HDPE and PVC bottles in sizes ranging from 4 oz. to 2.5 gallons in a wide range of colors. Champion's bottle production utilizes 10% regrind material, essentially reusing and recycling otherwise unusable plastic.



Seven lubricant filling lines package numerous types of engine motor oils, hydraulic fluids, diesel motor oils, fuel additives, and specialty automotive fluids including power steering fluid, brake fluid, and tire sealant. Each line has specific types of products that it can package.



Champion Brands has a state-of-the-art laboratory. While the lab's primary function is to test the performance of products before they are packaged, the lab also has the tools and test equipment to perform complex analysis of fluid composition.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion private label capabilities contact Karl Dedolph at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com