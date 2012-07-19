Champion Increases Speed With High Octane Leaded Race Fuels

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- The new Champion Race Fuels, are available in 111, 114 and 118 motor octane ratings and are designed for competition engines routinely operating from green to checker with high rpm, high compression, heavy load, or sustained speed. The Champion Race Fuels are blended to achieve a high motor octane number and fast burn speed to ensure engine protection. These fuels are not street legal and are intended for off-road and racing use only.



“All the new Champion Race Fuels are 100% petroleum-derived,” said Karl Dedolph, Champion’s Director of Racing and Performance Products. “Plus they are designed to burn cool and clean, prevent vapor lock, deliver excellent throttle response, prevent pre-detonation or knock, and provide overall high performance. Also, corrosion inhibitors and anti-oxidants are added to help preserve fuel quality and extend storage capabilities. “



Champion Race Fuels will be competitively priced in 5-gallon containers and 55-gallon drums and available through Champion Distribution or F.O.B. Clinton, MO.



About Champion Brands

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion products contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com