Champion Introduces Luxury Portable Toilets at Tampa

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- When it comes to the variety of outdoor events, providing clean and hygienic surroundings is one of the most important priorities for the event organizers. Research shows that having a clean environment instantly lifts up the mood of the guests thus prolonging their stay. The event organizers with one thing in mind organize the various events, which is to impress the attendees and to make them happy. This is achieved by providing a quality sanitary arrangement at the outdoor event.



Most of the event organizers commonly use portable toilets for temporary sanitary arrangements for various outdoor events. The rentals provided by the Tampa portable toilets agency is an ideal choice for temporary sanitary facilities around the town. They offer a wide range of champion’s sanitary units with various shapes, designs and sizes. Regardless of the variety of event that is held in and around the city, the Tampa portable toilets agency always has the right potty for every event.



While still having a large collection of portable toilets they have yet again launched a new range of potties for special social outdoor events. The new collection of porta potties has all the features found in an upscale hotel restroom and offers a hygienic sanitation to each guest. It has a fresh water sink and flushable toilets that are both operated with foot pumps for optimal sanitary experience. It also have extra amenities such as toilet seat covers, automatic air freshener, toilet paper, convenience shelf, liquid hand wash and hand towels. Providing with all these amenities will ensure in keeping the guest comfortable throughout the event.



In addition, they ensure in keeping the sanitary units in a clean working order as long as the toilets are stationed at the venue. They offer a team of uniformed professionals for delivering and maintaining the services. They use hospital grade disinfectants for servicing the toilet units and this ensures in providing a hygienic sanitation for every user. To get more details about Tampa portable toilets please visit http://www.portabletoiletstampafl.com



About Tampa portable toilets

Tampa portable toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Tampa. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Tampa, FL

Email: info@portabletoiletstampafl.com

http://www.portabletoiletstampafl.com