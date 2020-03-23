Champion Introduces New Line of Professional Grade Greases

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- CHAMPION POLY 7 RED: Part #4053T/40- 14 oz.



Is a red in color, tacky, multi-purpose, high temperature grease that incorporates polymer technology, premium additive technology, hydro-treated base oils and a lithium complex thickening system. Additive and polymer technologies ensure maximum lubricity and adhesion, resistance to water wash-out, and resistance to sling-off. Tackiness additives keep this grease in place under high pitch line speeds, and provide ease of application.



Champion Poly-7 Red Contains a premium combination of additives provide for excellent resistance to oxidation, rust and corrosion. Extreme-pressure chemistry and polymer technology work together to ensure reduced wear, especially under extreme shock loads, and protects against scuffing, spalling, fretting, and pitting of bearings, gears, and bushings. High base oil viscosity index improves pumpability while offering higher protection at high operating temperatures, while lithium complex thickening provides for high run-out resistance at very high operating temperatures.



CHAMPION POLY-7 GREEN: Part #4050T/40- 14 oz.



Is a green in color, ultra-heavy duty hi-temp grease is made using highly refined petroleum stocks, co-polymers and advanced lithium complex additives specially processed to provide the ultimate in lubrication. The super tough film strength of Champion Poly-7 Green stays put under extreme shock loads and offers a very low friction coefficient.



A special additive "A-7" gives Champion Poly-7 Green increased lubrication and delivers excellent oxidation, adhesion, and pumpability characteristics. It resists moisture and water washout. It is an all-weather grease meeting the requirements of NLGI GC-LB for automotive wheel bearing and chassis lubrication.



CHAMPION MOLY E.P.: Part #4051T/40 -14oz.



Is a black in color, high-quality lithium grease containing Molybdenum Disulfide. It is recommended for use in industrial, agricultural and automotive applications, as well as specialized areas. It contains inhibitors to prevent rust, oxidation, and corrosion. This lithium complex grease provides low friction and resistance to water washout. The molybdenum disulfide, or "moly", is a solid lubricant that provides exceptional anti-wear and friction reduction performance even under demanding conditions. Moly is attracted to metal surfaces, leaving a protective film on components even under extreme pressure, shock loads, and during intense vibration – all common causes of bearing and bushing damage when traditional lubricants are forced out of critical contact points.



CHAMPION AMBER LITHIUM: Part #4052T/40- 14 oz



Is a light amber colored lithium grease with good load carrying, rust and oxidation protection and corrosion resistant characteristics. It has good pumpability and low temperature properties. It is recommended for general purpose lubrication for automotive, agricultural and industrial applications. It is available in NLGI Grade #2.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion private label capabilities contact Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing & Performance Products. 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com