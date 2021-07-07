Champion Introduces Wipe-R-Clean Multi-Purpose Cleaning Wipes

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2021 -- Champion Wipe-R-Clean Multi-Purpose Cleaning Wipes cut through the toughest tar, grease, wax, ink, paint, lubricants, and adhesive. They are extremely versatile, and can be used for nearly any job, from cleaning vehicle interiors, to wiping hands, to cleaning machinery, tools and other surfaces.



These wipes are industrial strength, yet gentle on skin – fortified with an emollient, they won't crack or dry hands. The textured side of the fabric won't scratch surfaces and is ideal for scrubbing tough soils, while the smooth side wipes surfaces clean. The formula won't leave behind a residue, dries on its own, and leaves a pleasant citrus scent.



Champion Wipe-R-Clean Multi-Purpose Cleaning Wipes are available in 6 pack cases with 70 wipes per container. #4530H/6. Contains Butyl 3-hydroxybutyrate and other components, citrus odor, 9.5" x 12", per-moistened.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion Brands, LLC produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion distributor or call Champion at 660-890-06231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com