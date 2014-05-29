Champion Launches 2014 Private Label Interactive-Catalog for Motor Oils, Chemicals, Additives and Lubricants

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Located in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, Champion’s 450,000 square foot plant accommodates more than 1.4 million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail siding. The plant has 10 filling lines and two in-house blow molding assembly lines to produce HDPE and PVC bottles. The facility also contains state of the art volumetric and net-weight filling capabilities.



One example is Champion’s net weight filling line that is capable of filling 350 – twelve-ounce racing brake fluid containers per minute to exact weight and specifications. Cans are de-palletized, labeled, filled, sealed, caped, coded, packed and palletized. This line is capable of running metal or HDPE containers; in sizes ranging from 8 to 32 ounces. The speed and versatility of this line makes it a high volume, cost effective solution for the many racing and performance companies that package product with Champion Brands.



Champion has twenty-six blending tanks, ranging from 5,000 to 34,000 gallons, feeding an elaborate pigging system designed to prevent cross product contamination. Champion’s blow molding operation has the capabilities to produce HDPE and PVC bottles in sizes ranging from 4 oz. to 2.5 gallons in a wide range of colors. Champion’s bottle production utilizes 10% regrind material, essentially reusing and recycling otherwise unusable plastic.



Seven lubricant filling lines package numerous types of engine motor oils, hydraulic fluids, diesel motor oils, fuel additives, and specialty automotive fluids including power steering fluid, brake fluid, and tire sealant. Each line has specific types of products that it can package.



Champion Brands has a state of the art research and testing laboratory. While the lab’s primary function is to test the performance of products before they are packaged, the lab also has the tools and test equipment to perform complex analysis of fluid composition.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 58 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion private label capabilities contact Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing & Performance Products. 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com