Champion Launches API CK-4 Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 10W-30 Diesel Engine Oil

This petroleum-based diesel engine oil provides increased power-density, reduced oil volume and extended drain intervals. It controls oxidation by-products and deposits. Also, high wear protection and viscosity stability maximizes the performance and life of today's advanced diesel engines.



Champion API CK-4 Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 10W30 Diesel Engine Oil controls oxidation, corrosive acids, sludge and varnish precursors which allows for extended drains and minimized wear even under the most extreme conditions. It has higher resistance to permanent shear loss and exceptional wear protection providing unmatched value for many diesel fleets. https://www.championbrands.com/diesel-engine-oils/



Champion API CK-4 Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 10W-30 Diesel Engine Oil (Part# 4154N) meets or exceeds the following specifications: API CK-4, CJ-4, CI-4 Plus, ACEA E7-16, E9-16, JASO DH-2, Volvo VDS-4.5, VDS-4, Cummins CES 20086, Detroit Diesel DFS93K218, Cummins CES 20081, Detroit Diesel DFS93K222, Ford WSS-M2C171-F1, Renault VI RLD-3, Mack EO-O Premium Plus, CAT ECF-3.



Specific Properties Include: Viscosity Index-140, TBN -10, Zinc –1250 PPM, Phosphorus -1140PPM, Cold-Cranking Index -6200 @-25C, HTHS @ 150C -3.5, Distillates (Petroleum), Hydrotreated Light and Heavy Paraffinic.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion API CK-4 Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 10W-30 Diesel Engine Oil (Part# 4154N) contact your nearest Champion distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to www.championbrands.com