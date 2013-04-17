Champion Launches Blue Flame SAE 5W-30 API CJ-4 Diesel Motor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Backed by global certifications and a battery of extreme field and bench tests, Champion’s robust formula provides the same level of engine protection as leading SAE 15W-40 HD Motor Oils, but with MORE end-user benefits.



Results from real-world field trials prove that Champion’s formulated and blended SAE 5W-30 Heavy-Duty Diesel Motor Oil reduces engine wear and corrosion while maintaining viscometric properties. Plus provides enhanced protection to engine and exhaust system components.



The formulation of Champion’s new lower viscosity SAE 5W-30 Heavy-Duty Diesel Motor Oil ensures durable protection while delivering real-world, measurable fuel economy gains. In fact, Champion’s SAE 5W-30 was found to deliver an average of 3.3% and up to 4.5% fuel economy improvement over a conventional SAE 15W-40 API CJ-4 lubricant tested at an independent testing facility using the SAE J1321 fuel test protocol.



Champion’s SAE 5W-30 Heavy-Duty Diesel Motor Oil is formulated with an innovative and patented friction modifier system that enables the formulation of this revolutionary SAE 5W-30 HD motor oil to reduce internal drag within engines, resulting in maximum engine power output. Plus the new oil has a 50% faster time to pressurization than a traditional SAE 15W-40 leading to faster lubrication of critical valve train hardware and reduced start-up bearing wear.



Champion’s SAE 5W-30 Blue Flame® Heavy-Duty Diesel Motor Oil provides better wear protection than most SAE 15W-40 motor oils, delivers enhanced durability, improves torque efficiency and provides real world fuel economy benefits. Available June 2013.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oil contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO 64735 http://www.championbrands.com