Champion Markets Professional-Grade GlobalTrans Full Synthetic Multi-Vehicle ATF

Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) meets the requirements of O.E.M. automatic transmissions and helps with various functions, including: gear lubrication, torque converter operation, valve body operation, clutch friction operation, brake band friction, and transmission cooling.



Generally, ATF is made of a thin consistency and is clear with a red hue, although some automatic transmission fluids are now blue/green, purple or even amber, depending on the manufacturer. This makes it easy to differentiate it from motor oil and the other fluids running through your vehicle and also to spot a leak.



Over time, ATF will break down and become contaminated with particles and debris. If your ATF level is low or the fluid has started to break down, you'll notice a decrease in performance and possibly overheating. Transmission overheating is typically a result of a leak causing low fluid, or contaminated fluid due to lack of regular fluid maintenance.



These issues might cause the transmission to slip, and while it won't typically cause the vehicle to stall, it will cause the engine to rev higher than normal or feel as though you have no power. When your fluid levels are low, this can result in permanent damage to your vehicle's transmission and lead to costly repairs, rebuilds or even replacements.



Champion GlobalTrans™ Full Synthetic Multi-Vehicle ATF Fluid is proven in field tests to prevent early operational lubricant breakdown and have consistent top-tier performance in many world-wide and different types of O.E.M. automatic transmissions.



Champion's GlobalTrans™ MV ATF delivers superior performance in low-temperature flow, wear protection, frictional stability and resistance to thermal breakdown and is made with 100% synthetic base fluid chosen for superior resistance to oxidation and viscosity change. It maintains a highly shear stable cold flow viscosity for superior resistance to problematic viscosity change over thousands of miles or hundreds of hours.



Champion's synergistic wear and seal protection chemistry is preferred by original equipment manufacturers (O.E.M.) and found in premium factory first-fill fluids. It is optimized with a friction-control additive that not only prevent slip and shudder, but provides smooth operational shifting supporting it is more durable than many other competing brands.



GlobalTrans™, part #4357, is compatible with contemporary transmission seal-materials and other automatic transmission fluids. It is specifically designed to lubricate all the internal moving parts, and also provide hydraulic pressure, friction and cooling to make the transmission work more efficiently. Follow OEM recommendations regarding extended drain intervals.



Composition ingredients include: Synthetic base stock oil, Methacrylate Copolymer, Long-Chain Alkenyl Succinamide, Alkyl Methacrylate, and Alkyl Alkoxyamine. Typical Properties: Color -Red / Gravity API @60°F -34.3 / Viscosity @ 40°C -cSt35.0 / Viscosity @ 100°C -cSt7.2 / Viscosity Index >175 / Pour Point °F <-40 / Flash Point °F>440.



GlobalTrans™ is recommended for the following examples: Aisin Warner AW-1; Allison C-4, TES-295, TES-389; Audi G 052 025, G-052-162 & G-052-990; BMW 7045E, LA2634, LT 71141; Chrysler ATF+4, ATF+3; GM DEXRON®, DEXRON® II, IID, IIIG, IIIH, VI; Esso LT 71141; Ford MERCON®, MERCON® V, SP, LV, FNR5; Honda ATF-Z1; Hyundai SP-II & SP-III, SPH-IV & NWS-9638; Idemitsu K1; JASO 1-A; Jaguar 6-Speed; JWS 3309 &3324; Kia SP-II, SP-I; MAN 339F, V1, V2, Z1, Z2 & Z3; Mazda ATF-M III, ATF-MV; Mercedes 236.1-236.12, 236.14; Mitsubishi SP-II, SP-III, IV* & ATF J2; Shell 3403, LA2634, M-1375.4; Subaru ATF-HP; Suzuki 3317; Texaco ETL-7045E, ETL-8072B, N402; Toyota T-III, T-IV, WS (JWS 3324); Voith 55.6335.XX (G607), (G1363); Volvo Pass Car 97340 & 97341; VW G 052 025, G-052-162 & G-052 990; and ZF TE-ML 02F, 03D, 04D, 09, 11A, 14A, 14B, 14C, 16L &17C.



For a more complete list of recommended transmissions and applications visit: https://www.championbrands.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/4357-PDS-0720v.pdf



GlobalTrans™ MV ATF is not recommended for transmissions requiring Ford MERCON® CVT, Type F Transmission Fluid, or dual-clutch applications.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion Brands produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion GlobalTrans™ MV ATF (Part #4357) contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-06231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com