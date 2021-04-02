Champion Markets Professional-Grade Honing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- Honing oils are a liquid-emulsion lubricant used to assist in the cutting, grinding, and the honing process. This product help protect the abrasive tools in honing machines as well as remove heat and debris (swarf) to ensure accuracy in producing a sharp edge. Honing oil has just the right consistency for sharpening stones. It will not gum it up nor glaze it, and it will provide just enough lubrication to avoid wearing out the stone prematurely.



Champion Professional-Grade Honing Oil, part #4242, is a robust high-performance honing and finishing fluid designed utilizing a select blend of base fluids and additives. With adding anti-oxidant protection and low-odor extreme-pressure additives, it provides excellent performance and corrosion protection for honing ferrous alloys, cast iron, low-medium alloyed steel, high-alloyed nickel, nickel-chromium alloys, titanium alloys, aluminum alloys plus are safe for use with yellow-metals.



It is a low viscosity chlorine-free neat oil containing a high level of ester lubricity additive to impart excellent surface finish on machining of hardened steels and nickel alloys. Can also be used in super finishing applications, utilizing stones rather than tapes.



Ingredients include: petroleum distillates, hydrotreated light naphthenic Pentene, 2,4,4-trimethyl-, and sulfurized. Specifications include: Boiling point: >270°C (>518°F) / Flash point: >115.56°C (>240°F) / Auto ignition temp >260°C (>500°F) / Viscosity: Kinematic (40°C (104°F): ~0.05 cm2/s (5 cSt). Appearance: Clear amber color.



Champion Professional-Grade Honing Oil is recommended for honing of toughened steels, nickel alloys and to achieve particularly good finishes in short stroke, micro-finishing operations on tough materials like bearing steel. It is also applicable to fine machining of steel and non-ferrous metals as well as light drawing and stamping operations.



Also suitable for honing non-ferrous metals with ceramic or bakelite bonded carorundum or silicon carbide stones as well as metal bond diamond stones. High lubricity ensures longer tool life, higher work speeds and better finish quality.



"Our low-odor solvent technology effectively flushes the work surface without the noxious smell of kerosene-based fluids. Suitable for a wide range of workshop applications, it offers excellent lubricity, high performance anti-foam agents, yellow-metal safe, excellent solvency, rapid flushing action of fine swarf, elimination of surface glaze-up on honing stones, compatible with Sulphur containing honing stones, can be used on honing and super finishing operations, approved by honing machine manufacturers, excellent cooling properties, and chlorine free," stated Karl Dedolph of Champion Brands, LLC.



