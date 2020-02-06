Champion Modern Muscle Oil and Nerren Racing Release 2020 Formula Drift Schedule

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- 2020 Schedule follows:



- LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA / Apr 10-11

- ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA / May 08-09

- ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA / May 28-30

- ENGLISHTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA / June 18-20

- MONROE, WASHINGTON, USA / July 17-18

- ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA / August 06-08

- SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, USA / September 11-13

- IRWINDALE, CALIFORNIA, USA / October 16-17



"We're proud to support the Nerren Racing Team," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing and Performance Products. "Having a top tier competitor like Nerren Racing running our Modern Muscle Motor Oil in this highly competitive series is a great testament to our "Purpose Built" lubricant technology formulated for protection and performance. "



Champion Modern Muscle Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of muscle car engines, especially those operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com