Champion Now Offers Private Label Hand Sanitizer to Help Combat COVID-19

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- "Champion has recently added additional production lines to meet the demands of critically needed health and safety products during this pandemic," said Karl Dedolph, Director at Champion Brands, LLC. "We are now offering these private label products to racing and performance manufacturers and warehouse distributors."



"Previously our hand sanitizer production was prioritized for organizations on the front-lines responding to COVID-19; such as first responders, hospitals, and local municipalities. We are pleased at this time to quote a top-tier private label hand sanitizer to the racing, automotive, power-sports, and heavy-duty aftermarkets."



"When it comes to preventing the spread of infectious diseases like the Corona-Virus nothing beats good old-fashioned hand-washing with hot water and soap for 20 seconds or more. But if not available, your next best option, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. This is the minimum amount needed to kill most germs, according to the CDC," added Dedolph.



Champion can formulate and custom package private label products for customers including mineral, semi-synthetic and full-synthetic engine and motor oils, fuel treatments, brake fluids, hydraulic fluids, automotive additives and chemicals, and more. Their product portfolio is one of the largest in the industry.



Champion's state-of-the-art chemical lab and talented R&D team can formulate the world's most advanced, engineering-approved fluids that exceed API, ILSAC, ACEA, JASO and other industry and OEM standards plus maximize your business segment growth and experience.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com