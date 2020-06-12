Champion Offers an Extensive Line of Diesel Engine Oils

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2020 -- Champion offers a syn-blend performance and enthusiast diesel line called Blue Flame® for both current diesel applications and pre-2007 diesel applications. Premium Heavy Duty® is an economy mineral based offering. All-Fleet® is a syn-blend designed for fleet and long-haul applications, and Ultra Fleet® is a premium full synthetic diesel engine oil with exception fuel economy.



- #4358H/12 Blue Flame 15W-40 Syn Blend Diesel Oil, CK-4/SN

- #4358N/4 Blue Flame 15W-40 Syn Blend Diesel Oil, CK-4/SN

- #4358U/2 Blue Flame 15W-40 Syn Blend Diesel Oil, CK-4/SN

- #4358AN Blue Flame 15W-40 Syn Blend Diesel Oil, CK-4/SN

- #4359H/12 Classic Blue Flame 15W-40 Diesel Oil, API CI-4

- #4359N/4 Classic Blue Flame 15W-40 Diesel Oil, API CI-4

- #4359U/2 Classic Blue Flame 15W-40 Diesel Oil, API CI-4

- #4359AN Classic Blue Flame 15W-40 Diesel Oil, API CI-4

- #4359D Classic Blue Flame 15W-40 Diesel Oil, API CI-4

- #4036AN Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 10, Exceeds API CF-2

- #4036U/2 Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 10, Exceeds API CF-2

- #4038AN Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 30, Exceeds API CF-2

- #4038U/2 Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 30, Exceeds API CF-2

- #4039AN Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 40, Exceeds API CF-2

- #4039U/2 Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 40, Exceeds API CF-2

- #4040AN Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 50, Exceeds API CF-2

- #4152AN Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 15W-40, CK-4/SN

- #4052U/2 Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 15W-40, CK-4/SN

- #4052D Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 15W-40, CK-4/SN

- #4052N/4 Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 15W-40, CK-4/SN

- #4052H/12 Premium Heavy-Duty SAE 15W-40, CK-4/SN

- #4160AN All Fleet T SAE 10W-30, API Licensed CK-4

- #4160H/12 All Fleet T SAE 10W-30, API Licensed CK-4

- #4160N/4 All Fleet T SAE 10W-30, API Licensed CK-4

- #4158AN All Fleet T SAE 15W-40, API Licensed CK-4/SN

- #4158U/2 All Fleet T SAE 15W-40, API Licensed CK-4/SN

- #4158N/4 All Fleet T SAE 15W-40, API Licensed CK-4/SN

- #4158H/12 All Fleet T SAE 15W-40, API Licensed CK-4/SN

- #4158D All Fleet T SAE 15W-40, API Licensed CK-4/SN

- #4164/N4 Ultra-Fleet SAE 5W-40, API Licensed CK-4/SN

- #4164/AN Ultra-Fleet SAE 5W-40, API Licensed CK-4/SN



Champion Diesel Oils are formulated with workhorse performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a robust-formulations using full synthetic base stocks, a synthetic blend mix, or a conventional base stock. In addition, Champion Diesel Engine Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase or maintain engine horse power and torque.



