Champion Offers WD Incentive with Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The newly released incentive is a low-cost buy-in at the WD level for smaller businesses that includes free freight, web location posting, press release, POP, banners, literature, MAP pricing, and a featured interview on the Champion Blue Flame Diesel Blog. https://theblueflameblogger.blogspot.com/



Champion also offers a Master Warehouse Distributor (MWD) program that is available for larger sized businesses interested in wholesale distribution of Champion's Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils.



Champion's Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are formulated with workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. https://www.championbrands.com/diesel-engine-oils/



In addition, Blue Flame Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, with the muscle to combat oil shear, and maximize and sustain cylinder compression. These oils are proven to increase engine horse power and torque. Champion Brands Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are purpose built for extreme protection and performance.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to https://www.championbrands.com/contacts/ or https://theblueflameblogger.blogspot.com/